Controversial former WWE star has high praise for Rhea Ripley

Several names currently outside of WWE have been taking notice of Rhea Ripley as of late.

From running the gauntlet in the Women's Royal Rumble match to defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, Ripley has been dominating WWE programming for all of 2023 thus far.

It's clear that The Nightmare is poised to be one of the top women in WWE for many years to come.

One person who sees the vision is WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who took to social media this afternoon to compliment the SmackDown Women's Champion, tweeting out:

"[email protected]_WWE rocks. That's all," Eric Bischoff said in a tweet.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day have ruled over WWE RAW in 2023

Rhea Ripley made quick work of Natalya at Night of Champions to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship in less than two minutes.

The Judgment Day also have a tag victory over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in recent weeks as well. And despite how you feel about him, Dominik Mysterio is clearly one of the most over heels WWE has seen in the last decade.

While all these puzzle pieces don't necessarily work separately at all times, together, The Judgment Day has proven to be one of the most dominant factions in all of WWE.

And with The Bloodline being confined to SmackDown following the 2023 WWE Draft, it's all the more apparent that The Judgment Day are ruling over Monday Night RAW for the foreseeable future.

"We RUN Monday Night RAW! #TheJudgmentDay #MondayNightMami #WWERAW," Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

What do you make of Eric Bischoff's comments? Have you enjoyed The Nighatmare's WWE run so far in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

