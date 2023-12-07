Controversial former WWE star reacts to legitimate injury announcement on show; sends emotional message

A controversial former WWE star sent his ex-tag team partner a message on Twitter after a legitimate injury announcement on NXT this week. The star's injury will keep him out of action for around eight to twelve months, and his former partner has sent him a very emotional message.

The injured star in question is Wes Lee, whose former partner, Zachary Wentz, wishes him well.

Wes Lee was set for a North American Championship Match against Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline. However, he had to pull out of the match because he was injured. Vic Joseph also said that Lee would get back surgery and might be out for eight to twelve months.

With Lee likely out for a year, his announcement was tear-filled as he struggled to come to terms with it.

Lee's former tag team partner and ex-WWE star, Zachary Wentz, sent a message to him. He said he was proud of Lee for keeping his head high and said that the injury was only a small step back and that the wrestler would return better than ever.

Zachary Wentz was released from WWE in the middle of a controversy

Wentz was a big part of WWE and tagged with Lee regularly, with the stars winning the tag titles. Unfortunately, soon after their win, Wentz was released from the company.

This came after a photo of him dressing up as a controversial historical figure. He was also accused of domestic abuse by Kimber Lee. Wes Lee's wife, Queen E. Marie, disputed with Kimber Lee's version of the events on that occasion.

In the midst of the controversy, the company let Wentz go. The reality of the situation was not made clear.

Meanwhile, Kimber Lee is waiting for her trial after she was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

