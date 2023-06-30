Released WWE Superstar makes sudden appearance at wrestling event; was fired after abuse accusations only 4 days after winning a title

Once someone is a part of the WWE machine, a large part of their career is out of their hands. Despite the best attempts, the star's success depends on what the top brass thinks of them. In the end, though, if they're guilty of anything sinister and it comes to light, then WWE usually does not take a chance. That's exactly what happened to Zachary Wentz, fka Nash Carter.

Zachary Wentz was released from WWE after he was accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Kimber Lee, back in April 2022.

She showed a picture of a split lip, saying Wentz had hit her. He was then released from the company. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the entire issue, with Wes Lee's wife, Queen E Marie, calling out Kimber Lee about the abuse allegations, implying this was a false narrative. This all came just four days after Wentz had won the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Wes Lee after a long chase.

Whatever the reality of the case, since then, Wentz has been wrestling in the indie circuit, but now he has made a major return to IMPACT Wrestling. During a match between Chris Sabin and Trey Miguel, when Sabin lifted up Miguel for the Cradle Shock, the star ran in and hit him with a high kick.

Sabin won via DQ, but Wentz has now returned to the company since leaving in 2020 after a stint of two years. Trey and Wentz then hugged before attacking and beating down Sabin.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes