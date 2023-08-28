Controversial former WWE Superstar announces retirement at only 41 years old; leaves boots in the ring

A former WWE Superstar has retired from in-ring competition, announcing the same at only 41 years of age. This comes after the star had spoken about his retirement, saying that he was bringing his career to a close. Now, it's confirmed. Jaxson Ryker is retired.

Ryker is a divisive name in the wrestling industry. He made his conservative views public back in June 2020 amidst the turmoil following the death of George Floyd. It would see his team sidelined for a long time, and while he would return to the ring later, even after leaving WWE, he didn't put aside his views. He spoke out against homosexuality and abortion earlier this year, too, which got him called out by other stars.

Now, the star, who has been wrestling in the indies, has retired. The former WWE Superstar wrestled his last match at the AML Wrestling show tonight. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam confirmed that after the match, the star announced his retirement to the crowd and then put his boots in the middle of the ring.

The star is now done with wrestling inside the ring, though it's not known if he'll continue in the role of a trainer, manager, or producer somewhere.