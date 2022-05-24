Former WWE Star tells Jaxson Ryker to "F**k off" in response to controversial tweet

Jaxson Ryker has rarely held back from expressing his opinions, regardless of how unpopular they might be. While earlier social media posts (pre-WWE) were uncovered, his first publicly controversial post came in 2020. Now, a fellow-released star told Ryker to "f**k off" following a recent tweet.

Ryker made his conservative views known in June 2020 when he praised then-US President Donald Trump while the United States of America was in turmoil following the death of George Floyd. The incident left millions questioning the police force and the racial bias that has been seen time and time again.

Future Hall of Famer Batista insulted Ryker, while even current superstars like Kevin Owens made it known that they weren't happy with his tweet. Ryker revealed that WWE never asked him to apologize or take down his tweet, but he was told to lay low for a while.

No longer a part of WWE, Jaxson Ryker, who goes under his name Chad Lail, put out a controversial tweet against homosexuality and abortion, among other things. He was instantly met with a response from former WWE star Franky Monet aka Taya Valkyrie, who told him to "F** off."

CwLail_Gunner @CWLail_Gunner Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth

You can check out Valkyrie's uncensored tweet here.

Wrestling legend Lance Storm also replied to her, using a gif to express his agreement with her sentiment.

Jaxson Ryker recently slammed CM Punk for wearing a pro-abortion shirt

Ryker was not happy with CM Punk following last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The latter wore a pro-choice shirt stating, "Abortion rights are human rights," causing a polarizing reaction.

CwLail_Gunner @CWLail_Gunner How is wearing an “Abortion rights are human rights” shirt on live tv stand for Human rights? Aborting a baby is taking away that living breathing child’s rights. Truly sad. That baby has rights. It’s a human. Jesus change hearts. Jesus we need you How is wearing an “Abortion rights are human rights” shirt on live tv stand for Human rights? Aborting a baby is taking away that living breathing child’s rights. Truly sad. That baby has rights. It’s a human. Jesus change hearts. Jesus we need you

While his tweet didn't outright mention Punk, it's clear who it was targeted towards. Most fans seemed to have praised the latter for expressing his opinion, while some, like Jaxson, weren't supportive at all.

However, a quick look at Jaxson Ryker's Twitter feed is indicative of his staunch pro-life stance, which shouldn't make it surprising that he was vocal about the top-tier star being pro-choice.

