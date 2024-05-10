Controversial former WWE Superstar set for major title match

A former WWE star will be competing in a major title match soon. This star was released from the Stamford-based promotion last year.

Matt Riddle was one of the most promising stars in the promotion. Right from the start of his career in NXT, he showed much promise. His MMA background added to his allure. He quickly won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Pete Dunne. After delivering several impressive performances, he was called up to the main roster, where it didn't take long for him to win the United States Championship.

During his time on the main roster, Matt Riddle formed a tag team with Randy Orton called the RK-Bro. Together, they won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. While thriving in the ring, Riddle's personal life took a hit. He was suspended for breaching WWE's wellness policy twice and was even suspended for 60 days. He had also claimed on social media that he was sexually assaulted in an airport. Shortly after this controversial claim, he announced his departure from the company.

Matt Riddle has since competed in the Indies and wrestled for several promotions. House of Glory Wrestling announced on social media that the King of Bros will be competing for the HOG Heavyweight Championship against Santana.

"BREAKING Friday, May 24th, HOG Heavyweight Champion @Santana_Proud faces his biggest challenge to date: former WWE US and Tag Team Champion @SuperKingofBros at #TheWarWithin !!!"

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Matt Riddle says that Randy Orton wanted to work with him

Matt Riddle's tag team with Randy Orton came out of left field due to their different personalities.

Orton is a very serious performer, while Riddle likes to enjoy himself. However, their pairing proved successful and resulted in two tag title runs.

During a recent interview on the Johnny I Pro Show, Riddle mentioned that Orton pitched the idea of working with him.

“Randy was supposed to wrestle Braun Strowman one night and I was supposed to tag with Drew against Mace and T Bar you know when Retribution was still around. I don’t know what happened but Randy and Braun didn’t end up wrestling and they switched Braun with me. So I got to wrestle Randy instead. After we worked Randy spoke very highly of me. He’s like ‘I want to do something else with him’ and they already had plans that we tag," said Riddle.

It will be interesting to see if Matt Riddle will ever make his return to WWE despite his controversial past with the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback