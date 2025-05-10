Controversial question to Triple H led to massive backlash from WWE fans; Veteran refuses to back down (Exclusive)

A recent question for Triple H at a WWE press conference apparently opened a can of worms for veteran journalist Bill Apter. Apter recently talked about how he recieved heavy backlash on social media, but also made it clear that he was not backing down from his words.
In a conversation with Triple H, Bill Apter talked about how the WWE CCO mentioned Vince McMahon in his Hall of Fame speech. Considering McMahon is going through a rather messy legal scandal, this exchange was frowned upon by the internet since it credited him with playing a pivotal role in the growth of WWE.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter defended his comments and stated that Triple H was right in paying tribute to Vince McMahon. He said:
"I got killed on the internet for saying that at the press conference. I couldn't believe it. But he (Triple H) is right. There is two Vince McMahons. There is the personal Vince that we don't wanna talk about, and we don't wanna know anything about with all the legal stuff that's going on. But then again there's the business Vince that along with Hulk Hogan at the beginning back in the 80s, created sports entertainment and gave a life to so many people." [3:50 onwards]
Bill Apter recently criticized a particular WWE booking decision by Triple H
While Bill Apter supported Triple H's decision to talk about Vince McMahon, he was not pleased with how Rusev's return was handled.
Speaking on an episode of UnSKripted, the veteran journalist criticized how Rusev's match against Otis did not make him look strong. He said:
"What did they do to Rusev? We have been waiting for him on pins and needles to come back. He makes his entrance, they put him against Otis, should have been a pretty decent squash match, with him lifting Otis over his head, and showing his power. And here we have Otis throwing Rusev over the broadcaster's table, beating the tar out of him until the match ended, which Rusev won with The Accolade. Then Rusev goes crazy and beats everbody up. Why didn't they do that at the beginning of the match?" [3:28 onwards]
Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Rusev down the line.
