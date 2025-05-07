"What did they do to Rusev?" - Triple H under fire by veteran for controversial WWE return (Exclusive)

Triple H was recently criticized for Rusev's WWE return, with veteran journalist Bill Apter voicing his frustration with the booking of the returning star. Given how capable Rusev is, Apter felt like his first match after the comeback was disappointing.
Rusev made his in-ring return on RAW this past week, taking on Otis in a singles match. While many expected the Bulgarian Brute to completely mow over Otis, the latter surprisingly held his own for a considerable period of time. In the end, however, Rusev was able to make Otis submit to The Accolade, and after the WWE match, he also attacked Akira Tozawa.
Speaking about the booking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter criticized how the match panned out. He said:
"What did they do to Rusev? We have been waiting for him on pins and needles to come back. He makes his entrance, they put him against Otis, should have been a pretty decent squash match, with him lifting Otis over his head, and showing his power. And here we have Otis throwing Rusev over the broadcaster's table, beating the tar out of him until the match ended, which Rusev won with the Accolade. Then Rusev goes crazy and beats everbody up. Why didn't they do that at the beginning of the match?" [3:28 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen how Rusev's booking is done from this point forth in WWE.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video