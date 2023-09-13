Controversial star claims Triple H wants to see him beat Logan Paul's a**, says WWE locker room hates him

A controversial name has made a bold claim about Triple H and Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis has been feuding with Logan Paul for a while now. The two stars are set to face each other in a boxing match on October 14, 2023. The former has been going wild with his daily Twitter jibes at Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal.

DAZN Boxing's official YouTube handle recently shared the complete video of Dillon and Logan's face-off, where the duo took shots at each other for about 20 minutes.

At one point, Danis said that he met Triple H when he recently visited WWE backstage. He claimed that The Game told him that he hoped he would beat Paul. Check out his full comments below:

"When I went to WWE, all of them were like, 'We hate this guy, he's a sc*mbag.' I had a talk with Triple H, he was like, 'I hope you beat his a**,'" Danis said. [17:45-17:58]

Dillon Danis was slammed by fans over his picture with Triple H

Dillon Danis shared pictures from his WWE visit on his official Instagram handle. One of those was with none other than The Game.

Danis wrote 'negotiations' in the caption of his post, and fans weren't happy. Most believed there was no way he had talked with the WWE veteran about a possible stint in the promotion.

Check out Danis' post below:

It seems like Dillon Danis' repeated Twitter trolling hasn't gone well with Logan Paul, judging by his demeanor during the face-off. Paul would love to end it when he finally meets Danis on October 14.

What do you think of Dillon Danis' claim about his backstage WWE visit? Sound off in the comments section below.

