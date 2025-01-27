Controversial star opens up about a potential match with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular female performers in professional wrestling. TNA star Tessa Blanchard recently shared her take on potentially competing with The Eradicator inside the squared circle.

The former IMPACT World Champion has had her share of controversies over the years. The 29-year-old returned to TNA last month, attacking Jordynne Grace after her match against Rosemary at Final Resolution. Blanchard defeated The Juggernaut in her first contest back at the Genisis pay-per-view.

During her recent appearance on the DeLoco Podcast, Tessa Blanchard was asked about a potential match with Rhea Ripley. The Queen of the Carolinas pointed out that she and Rhea featured in the first-ever May-Young Classic. While reflecting on how Ripley has changed over the years, Blanchard stated she would like to wrestle the WWE Women's World Champion.

Trending

“She’s phenomenal. I’ve watched some of her matches, and we actually did the first-ever Mae Young Classic for WWE together. But she was a different Rhea Ripley then. She was blonde hair, still tall, still built, still phenomenal in the ring. But she has just transformed into this absolute powerhouse over there. So yeah, I would be down for that," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

WWE and TNA recently signed a deal allowing crossover between the talents signed to NXT and the Nashville-based promotion. The multi-year partnership also allows performers to appear on PLEs or PPVs of the other company. It could result in the two companies booking several dream matches in the near future.

Rhea Ripley scored a major win in her latest WWE match

Like Tessa Blanchard, Rhea Ripley also scored an impressive win over a dominant star in her most recent in-ring appearance. The former member of The Judgment Day defended the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The two women opened the show with a highly engaging back-and-forth contest, which ended with Ripley flattening Jax with the Riptide to retain her title. The Nightmare has defeated The Irresistible Force in all the three singles matches the two have wrestled against each other.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley won the Women's World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan on the RAW Netflix Premiere. The 28-year-old has already defended the title once. It will be interesting to see who she faces next.

Who do you think will be the next challenger for the Women's World Championship? Hit the Discuss button and sign off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback