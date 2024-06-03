Controversial star set for grudge match on WWE RAW

A controversial WWE Superstar will be competing in a match tonight on the red brand. The promotion is currently building toward Clash at the Castle: Scotland on June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland.

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce was forced to suspend Bron Breakker due to his brutal beatdown of Kale Dixon and backstage attack in recent weeks. The former NXT Champion has not reacted well for not featuring in the King of the Ring Tournament and has caused a lot of issues for Pearce so far.

Breakker will be in action against Ricochet tonight in a singles match. During his suspension last week, the 26-year-old snuck into the arena and attacked both Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov, ending their match in a no-contest.

Trending

Breakker was originally on SmackDown when called up to the main roster but was later picked by RAW in this year's WWE Draft.

Bill Apter compares WWE star Bron Breakker to two legends

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has hilariously compared Bron Breakker to two legends of the professional wrestling business and joked that it was as if they had a baby together.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Apter stated that Breakker looked like a combination of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. He joked that if the two got married and had a child together it would look like Bron. Apter then added that he would have liked to see Breakker compete in this year's King of the Ring Tournament.

"Bron Breakker is….If Goldberg and Brock Lesnar had a baby, that would be him. He’s a combination of both of them. If they got married and had a kid, that’s who it would be.....I liked what they did with him. But, the payoff should’ve been at the end that he is getting in the King of the Ring Tournament because that’s why he’s doing this. If I remember correctly, that didn’t happen," quipped Apter. [42:39 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Bron Breakker is a former NXT Champion and has the potential to be a massive star on WWE's main roster. Only time will tell if RAW GM Adam Pearce can figure out a way to deal with Breakker on the red brand moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback