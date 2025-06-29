Controversial star is trying to return to WWE for storyline with CM Punk, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk is currently one of the biggest names in WWE. According to a veteran, a former star of the Stamford-based company was apparently trying to start a feud with The Second City Saint to try and return to the promotion.
The star in question, Matt Riddle, was released by the company in 2023 for a variety of controversial reasons. While he has remained active in the ring in the indies, there have been no official updates about him returning to WWE. He recently took shots at CM Punk, claiming that Punk was a pain to work with.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, veteran manager Dutch Mantell talked about how this could be a way for Riddle to start a storyline with CM Punk in an effort to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.
"He is building heat up from the beginning. I am sure he would like to return to WWE again. And if those writers read that, and they get, you read it and all of a sudden you start thinking about it. You can't help it. How would this go? What do you think?" Mantell said. [1:44 onwards]
Check out Mantell's comments in the video below:
Bill Apter also commented on the former WWE star's claims
According to Bill Apter, Matt Riddle's criticisms against The Second City Saint are not credible.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist shared his own thoughts and experiences about CM Punk, and said:
"My feeling is I have been backstage where CM Punk is, everybody is hugging him and high-fiving him. It's not the same CM Punk that was so pissed off and angry such a long time ago. It's a different guy. Matt and he probably had a lot of problems with each other, and if Matt wants to say that, that's his opinion but I don't share it." [0:53 onwards]
Only time will tell what is next for CM Punk and whether Matt Riddle will ever return to the company and possibly feud with The Best in the World.
