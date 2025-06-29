Controversial star is trying to return to WWE for storyline with CM Punk, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk is currently one of the biggest names in WWE. According to a veteran, a former star of the Stamford-based company was apparently trying to start a feud with The Second City Saint to try and return to the promotion.

Ad

The star in question, Matt Riddle, was released by the company in 2023 for a variety of controversial reasons. While he has remained active in the ring in the indies, there have been no official updates about him returning to WWE. He recently took shots at CM Punk, claiming that Punk was a pain to work with.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, veteran manager Dutch Mantell talked about how this could be a way for Riddle to start a storyline with CM Punk in an effort to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Trending

"He is building heat up from the beginning. I am sure he would like to return to WWE again. And if those writers read that, and they get, you read it and all of a sudden you start thinking about it. You can't help it. How would this go? What do you think?" Mantell said. [1:44 onwards]

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Ad

Bill Apter also commented on the former WWE star's claims

According to Bill Apter, Matt Riddle's criticisms against The Second City Saint are not credible.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist shared his own thoughts and experiences about CM Punk, and said:

"My feeling is I have been backstage where CM Punk is, everybody is hugging him and high-fiving him. It's not the same CM Punk that was so pissed off and angry such a long time ago. It's a different guy. Matt and he probably had a lot of problems with each other, and if Matt wants to say that, that's his opinion but I don't share it." [0:53 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Only time will tell what is next for CM Punk and whether Matt Riddle will ever return to the company and possibly feud with The Best in the World.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling along with an H/T for the transcription, and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!