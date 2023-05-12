Controversial superstar confirms WWE brought him back backstage for Backlash; hints at SummerSlam return

WWE Backlash was a massive event held in Puerto Rico, and the company went all out to make it memorable. As it happens, they also brought back a controversial wrestling figure for the event - Brian Kendrick.

Backlash saw WWE take advantage of the hot home crowd and put Zelina Vega in a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite losing, Vega got some massive pops on the night. They also had Bad Bunny in an incredible street fight against Damian Priest.

Brian Kendrick was brought back to help with the match. Kendrick found himself in hot water when he made controversial comments about several conspiracy theories, enraging wrestling fans on social media. He even had to be pulled from the AEW card that he was planned for.

Speaking on Hitting the Turnbuckle podcast, Kendrick confirmed that the company had brought him back to help out with the Bad Bunny and Damian Priest match thanks to the comfort level he had established with them during their previous tag team match at WrestleMania 37.

"It was for the Bad Bunny-Damian Priest match. The company brought me in. It was because a few years ago when they had the tag match, I worked with them. So because of the comfort level that we built, Bunny and I, they requested me to come back for that too. So yeah." [34:29 - 34:56]

He went on to say that if Bad Bunny was wrestling at SummerSlam, then very likely, he would also be at the event.

"I don't know, I don't know. If he's going to be at SummerSlam, yeah, we're at SummerSlam." [34:59 - 35:05]

Brian Kendrick praised Bad Bunny's work ethic in preparing for the WWE match

Kendrick also went out of his way to say that he felt bringing in celebrities like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny was good for WWE.

He added how Bunny had trained for a long time ahead of this match at Backlash.

"I know Bunny put in a lot of training." [35:50 - 35:56]

It will be interesting to see if WWE brings Kendrick back again any time in the future.

