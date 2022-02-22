Controversial superstar returns to RAW after 6 months to team up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38

The Miz has been feuding with The Mysterios ever since Royal Rumble ended, and their feud will officially be spilling onto WrestleMania. After he lost to Rey Mysterio at Elimination Chamber 2022, he teased a new partner to even the odds. On the latest episode of RAW, not only did he bring out his partner, but a tag team match has been made official for WrestleMania 38.

The road to WrestleMania is shaping up and Maryse has seemingly finished her on-screen role for now. She returned to team up with her husband against Edge and Beth Phoenix at Royal Rumble in an unsuccessful effort. Following that, The A-Lister has been feuding with Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

On the latest episode of Miz TV, he brought out none other than Logan Paul, who made his first appearance since the RAW after SummerSlam 2021. A year after his WrestleMania 37 appearance, he will return at The Grandest Stage of Them All - but inside the ring.

Logan Paul will team up with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania. It was Dominik who accepted the challenge.

Following the match being made official, things went haywire as the heels assaulted the father-son duo. It ended with Paul hitting the skull-crushing finale on Dominik.

Will The Miz inevitably end The Mysterio duo?

There were rumors in late 2021 that The Mysterios' break-up storyline would begin shortly. It was seemingly delayed as the duo gained momentum, and they began feuding with The Miz soon after.

There's no known reason why the break-up hasn't happened, but it will sooner rather than later. This puts The A-Lister and Logan Paul in a prime position to beat The Mysterios - unless the company wants a feel-good WrestleMania moment.

On the other hand, a loss could lead to Dominik turning on his father at The Grandest Stage of Them All - another potentially huge WrestleMania moment.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Kaushik Das