Controversial wrestler says he spit on a woman after offensive remark during a wrestling show

Wrestling can be a difficult profession. Improvising during shows is often needed for a wrestler to do what they need at times, but this can also go too far. Effy, a controversial wrestler known for his performances in GCW, has mentioned how during one performance at an indie show, he spat on a woman for an offensive remark.

Effy is quite a controversial star. The star was thrown into the spotlight after a show where he thrust his groin forward into the face of Sandra Moon.

There was also controversy after Jon Moxley and he shared a kiss spot before their match ended. However, it should be noted that the star is well-loved by most fans and is quite popular on the independent scene.

The star recently spoke to Fightful, where he mentioned how he was angered by a woman who said a homophobic slur during his match at a buffet restaurant in Georgia. He admitted that it angered him on the spot, and as a result, he spat on her while she was eating. He also said that he could have reacted with something wittier but spat on her instead.

He also added that since then, he has not worked with that wrestling promotion.

