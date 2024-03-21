Controversial wrestling personality hints at "suspicious" activities within WWE after The Rock became a TKO Board member 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke up on the rumors about Lia Maivia, The Rock's grandmother, getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

A couple of weeks ago, FightFul Select shared a report claiming that Lia Maivia was one of the possible nominees for this year's Hall of Fame. The wrestling promoter ran shows in Hawaii under the Polynesian Pacific Pro Wrestling banner that the late great Peter Maivia had purchased.

In a recent clip from Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former manager stated that Hawaii was never a thriving territory even at its peak. He pointed out that he was skeptical of some of the recent developments since The Rock became a member of the TKO Board of Directors. He hinted that Ava becoming the NXT GM and Lia Maivia being inducted into the Hall of Fame was very suspicious.

"This was neither a thriving territory nor a successful promotion and she ran it by virtue of her husband dying. I've never met the lady, I'm not trying to slander her. But as a Hall of Fame wrestling promotor, male, female or indifferent, it's awful coincidental. The Rock get thirty million bucks and named to the Board of Directors, but his daughter becomes the General Manager of NXT, and his grandmother gets inducted into the Hall of Fame for a job that she had by inheritance for five years or so. It does look a little suspicious, doesn't it?" [From 3:09 - 4:02]

The Rock is going to WrestleMania

The Rock has been a prominent feature of WWE on The Road to WrestleMania this year.

The Final Boss will team up with Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night One of WrestleMania. This will be his first match at The Show of Shows since 2016 where he pinned Eric Rowan in six seconds.

Expand Tweet

In the weeks leading up to the blockbuster matchup, The Great One has certainly been at his heelish best, scorching Cody and Seth during his social media and national TV promos.

It will be interesting to see what The Brahma Bull has to say when he shows up on the go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think The Rock has some inputs on the Hall of Fame inductees? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion