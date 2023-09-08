Controversial WWE star Velveteen Dream in rehab now; was center of multiple issues in 2022

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream has reportedly entered rehab after being involved in a string of controversies.

The former North American Champion was a promising star during his time in NXT. However, he was let go by the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2021 after being accused of sending indecent photos to minors. That same year, he was reportedly arrested by The Altamonte Springs Police Department and charged with the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also arrested last year, as reported by TMZ, for punching a gym employee in the face and then biting him. Just a few days later, he was arrested again on a warrant for a violation of probation by the Orlando Police Department. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $1200 bond.

According to a new report by BWE on Twitter, Velveteen Dream is doing rehab and therapy.

“Hearing Patrick ‘VDream’ doing therapy and rehab. I hope he comes back better and proceed with his life. Kid is talented," wrote BWE.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star EC3 said Velveteen Dream needed better guidance

EC3 and Velveteen Dream were part of NXT several years ago during their time in WWE. The former was released from his contract in 2020 after arriving on the main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws several months ago, EC3 stated that Shawn Michaels and Terry Taylor coached Dream to improve his in-ring work, but they should've taught him to become a better man as well.

"So that was a thing I saw plenty of times within the industry, there is entitlement if you're protected in a sense. What he really needed was like a second father, somebody like to look over him as his coach. I know Shawn was his coach and I think Terry Taylor coached him but. But at the same time, did they coach him in the aspect to hold him to a higher standard and become the man he should be and the talent he could have been?" said EC3.

Velveteen Dream showed a lot of potential during his NXT career. It'll be interesting to see whether he finds his way back to WWE after he gets the help he needs.

Would you like to see Dream back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.