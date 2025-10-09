Controversy surrounds Judgment Day: Dominik Mysterio defends the faction after record-breaking WWE champion calls them out

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently defended The Judgment Day after they were called out by two legendary former champions. The legends in question are Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Woods is a record-breaking 7-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are currently surrounded by a major controversy in World Wrestling Entertainment, as the stars have only defended their World Tag Team Championships once in the past 100 days. They have broken a major rule that states that a world title holder must defend their gold at least once every 30 days.Following this, Xavier Woods called out Balor and McDonagh, writing that they believed the current World Tag Team Champions were disrespecting the titles and did not care about them. Woods and Kofi Kingston also took shots at Dominik Mysterio, saying that he eats &quot;beak and talon-infested chicken tenders.&quot;&quot;In the undeserving hands of the Judgment Day, those championships will go missing, unseen, locked away in a dirty, disgusting clubhouse... eventually to be covered in grease in low-quality chicken tenders. Which top fighting athlete will be relegated to serving Dominik Mysterio beak and talon-infested chicken tenders each Monday Night on RAW. Tune in to see, because apparently, that's more important than who the tag team champions are.&quot;This post caught Dominik Mysterio's attention, and he replied to it. Dirty Dom uploaded a GIF, highlighting that he was a big deal as he holds both the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the AAA Mega Title.With this post, Mysterio defended his stable as well by suggesting that he was the most important part of the group and had been defending his title regularly. He also suggested that The New Day should only focus on the World Tag Team Championships, keeping his name out of the conversation.&quot;I don't know how to put this, but... I'm kind of a big deal,&quot; the GIF read.Check out his post below:Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll in WWESince winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Dominik Mysterio has defended his title against some of the biggest names on the roster, including AJ Styles. They have wrestled against each other twice for the IC title, and both times, Dirty Dom has successfully defended his gold.Mysterio's latest title defense came against Rusev on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Although Dom defeated the former AEW star, their rivalry hasn't ended yet.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio's future as the WWE Intercontinental Champion.