Cora Jade handed a surprising loss by top female star in a physical contest

NXT Superstar Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade in a highly physical contest on the latest episode of NXT.

The rivalry between Wendy Choo and Cora Jade has been gaining steam in recent weeks. It all started when Jade splashed some of Wendy's juice on her face during her match.

Since then, the two women have been at loggerheads. Choo even compared the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion to her bullies, indicating that this rivalry was personal to her.

While Cora Jade looked calm and composed, Wendy showed she was in no mood for her usual games. As soon as her entrance music hit, she ran out to the ring and started attacking Jade, who was trying to get away.

The two women had a quick back-and-forth contest that was highly physical. At one point, Jade even tried to use her bat, but Wendy Choo managed to evade the assault.

During the closing moments of the match, Jade was sent into the middle turnbuckle before being planted onto the mat. This allowed Choo to climb the top rope and hit the splash for the win.

The rivalry seems far from over between the two women. Despite Choo getting the win, Jade could be back for revenge as she looks to settle the score.

Who do you think Wendy Choo could face next on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes