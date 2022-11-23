Popular NXT star gives Cora Jade an outrageous new nickname ahead of anticipated match

NXT Superstar Cora Jade has been given an insulting new nickname by Wendy Choo ahead of their match.

Choo has been a staple of NXT ever since its NXT 2.0 era in March 2022, having previously worked as Mei Ying in the company. Ever since becoming a regular on the brand, she has feuded with the likes of Toxic Attraction and Tiffany Stratton. On this week's edition of the developmental show, she is set to take on a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Now, the up-and-coming star has taken to social media to throw shade at her opponent for the upcoming episode of NXT. Quote tweeting a Cora post, in which Jade claimed she'd have to ''beat up a child." Wendy Choo has a rather insulting nickname for the former NXT Women's Tag team Champion. In her reply, Choo called Jade "Wh*** Jade."

"Shut up W***a Jade," she replied

Wendy Choo was recently on an episode of WWE Main Event, you can read more about her right here.

What has Cora Jade been up to on WWE NXT?

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was last in action at an NXT Live Event on November 12th.

In that match, she took on and was able to defeat former Diamond Mine member Ivy Nile. Her last appearance on NXT TV was on the November 1st edition of the show. She was able to defeat Valentina Feroz on the show via pinfall.

She achieved her only piece of NXT gold to date when she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in July 2022, alongside Roxanne Perez. They defeated Toxic Attraction at NXT's Great American Bash on July 5th.

What did you think of Wendy Choo's post? Have you been enjoying Cora Jade's heel run? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

