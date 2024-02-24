Cora Jade posts major update about her recovery from injury

Cora Jade recently provided an update via social media about her recovery from injury.

Cora Jade has been among one of the top prospects in WWE NXT for quite some time now. Although she has never seemingly really hit her full potential, she has shown glimpses of what she is capable of.

Despite doing well for herself in the ring, Jade has been off NXT TV for quite a while last year. When she returned, many felt like it looked like she might be getting the push she deserved. However, that came to a screeching halt when she suffered an injury during one of the matches.

Following this, it was reported that Jade would be out of action for quite some time as she had to undergo surgery. Now, she has provided an update on her future.

Jade took to social media to share a photo of herself in workout clothes, with an inspirational caption, indicating that she was focused on getting better.

"Gotta keep my focus, I’m phenomenal - Future."

Check out her tweet here:

CM Punk went to visit Cora Jade after her surgery

Cora Jade has been vocal about just how big a CM Punk fan she is. When The Straight Edge Superstar returned to the company, she was one of the first people to take a photo with him.

Hence, when Jade was injured and underwent surgery, Punk paid her a visit in the hospital to cheer her up. Jade posted a photo of the two of them on her social media.

"Had some visitors today."

Check out her post below:

Apart from Punk, Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez also paid her a visit in the hospital while she was recovering from her surgery.

All of us here at Sportskeeda hope that Jade is able to fully recover in quick time and she returns back to the ring where she belongs.

