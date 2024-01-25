Cora Jade receives massive offer to join top WWE stable when she returns

Cora Jade has been offered a spot in a top WWE faction.

Damage CTRL is currently as strong as it's ever been. The faction consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka.

Bayley seems interested in adding a sixth member to Damage CTRL. She recently shared a message for the injured Cora Jade on her Instagram story and asked her to "come take over WWE" with Damage CTRL when she returns.

Check out the screenshot below:

Expand Tweet

Cora Jade spent some time on the independent scene before making it to WWE

Jade worked on the independent circuit for a brief period before debuting in WWE. She also appeared in TNA Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling back then. While talking with Nick Hausman in 2022, she opened up about working on the independent scene before joining the Stamford-based promotion.

Here's what she said:

"No, I feel like it definitely helped me, and I'm so grateful for all my time on the indies. I feel like I got to work with a lot of people and a lot of people helped me get here. And I feel I wanted the indie experience. Obviously WWE was always my goal, my end goal, but I grew up watching CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Daniel Bryan, all these people who came up through the indies. So I always wanted that indie experience and I wanted to work my way up, work through all these different companies. So I think it did help me a lot. And there's a lot of things I still take with me to this day that I learned on the indies. So I'm very grateful for that." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

While wrestling Lyra Valkyria on January 12, Jade suffered a torn ACL. She will be out of action for almost a year due to her injury.

Do you want to see Cora Jade in Damage CTRL when she eventually makes her big return? Sound off!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.