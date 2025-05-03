Cora Jade sends a message to Gigi Dolin after both get fired from WWE 

Two of the most shocking names to have been shown the door from WWE in the recent batch of releases were Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin. Now, Jade has sent a message to Dolin, saying how they got signed and fired around the same time.

Jade had been a part of WWE since January 2021 and even won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships once, alongside Roxanne Perez. Dolin, too, joined the company on the same day as Cora Jade. However, unlike Jade, Gigi Dolin won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles twice with Jacy Jayne.

Both performers were touted to have a bright future in the Stamford-based promotion before the news of their sudden firings became public. Dolin recently shared with her fans that she was available to work after 30 days once her no-compete clause expires. Cora Jade took to the comments section of her tweet and pointed out that they both ended by getting signed and fired together.

"Not us getting signed and fired together," tweeted Jade.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin in the wrestling business. AEW is a possible landing spot for both performers, as they made appearances for Tony Khan's promotion before they signed with WWE.

