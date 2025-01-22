Cora Jade sends warning to TNA champion ahead of WWE NXT

The WWE NXT brand is going through an exciting time. With Vengeance and Stand & Deliver on the horizon, superstars are looking to secure their spots and earn championship opportunities. NXT talents also have targets on TNA, as Cora Jade has just made her intentions clear about the TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich.

The Sorceress of Sin made a surprise appearance at TNA Genesis on Saturday, confronting Masha after she retained the Knockouts World Championship over Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. The two faced off as Slamovich raised the title in the air, fueling chatter on potential plans between WWE and TNA under their new agreement.

The Russian Dynamite also needs to keep an eye on NXT, according to Jade. Masha and Cora are rumored to clash sometime soon, but nothing has been confirmed. Jade took to Instagram tonight to taunt Slamovich with a photo and a warning ahead of the loaded NXT episode from the Performance Center.

"Hey @mashaslamovich tune in tonight to see what a real star looks like!!! [face blowing a kiss emoji] #WWENXT," Cora Jade wrote with the photo below.

Jade's last bout was a win over Kelani Jordan on last Wednesday's NXT episode, and Masha was in the crowd for that match. Slamovich has been the TNA Knockouts World Champion since dethroning Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory on October 26.

