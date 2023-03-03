Corey Graves admits controversial WrestleMania 39 match will likely be quick and "ugly" 

Corey Graves addressed a WrestleMania match that has been deemed somewhat controversial. When talking about the upcoming clash between Brock Lesnar and Omos, he gave his honest opinion on how he thinks it will play out.

Fans are admittedly disappointed with Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent this year. While Brock Lesnar has only ever faced high-profile opponents at WrestleMania such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, etc., most believe that the Nigerian Giant Omos is too green and inexperienced for a match of this caliber.

On the latest episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves admitted that he thinks Lesnar vs. Omos will be short and won't be technically proficient:

"People are going to be fascinated by seeing two larger-than-life human beings collide in the So-Fi Stadium. It's going to be a spectacle. I don't expect it to be long, I don't expect it to be...what's the word I'm looking for? Technically proficient. It's going to be ugly. It's going to be a car crash." (18:35-19:00)

Corey Graves then gave an analogy and hyped up the clash between the titans:

"It's a semi-truck and a tractor-trailer coming full-force at one another at 100 miles an hour. It's going to be quick, it's going to be ugly. But if Brock Lesnar manages to hoist Omos up and deliver an F-5. There will not be a single a** in a single seat at So-Fi Stadium, or maybe even around the world. Tell me the prospect of seeing that visual. Doesn't it make you a little bit interested? Doesn't it make you salivate just a little bit?" (19:01-19:30)

Corey Graves says there is "no one" in WWE like Omos

While stating that Omos hasn't been able to sustain his momentum in the last couple of years, Corey Graves stated in the same episode that there is "no one" like the Nigerian Giant.

"There is no one like Omos, currently in the [wrestling] business. I don't know if we've had people the size of Omos in the business. Omos is an overabundance of, in my opinion, unrecognized potential. Omos has shown glimpses of great things. Not necessarily been able to sustain it, but a win over Brock Lesnar would make Omos." (14:43-15:05)

