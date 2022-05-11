Former Tag Team Champion finds it strange watching Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the ring

Current WWE commentator Corey Graves recently stated how he finds it weird seeing Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns wrestle.

Before stepping away from in-ring competition in 2014 due to a severe injury, Corey Graves performed alongside both Rollins and Reigns in WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Graves spoke of his mixed feelings when seeing wrestlers like Rollins perform as it gives him the desire to step back into the ring.

"It’s sort of strange when I see Roman or Seth in particular. Seth’s the one where he’s been one of my closest friends since those days. I’m such a huge fan of Seth Rollins, and when he’s out there doing what he does, those are the times when the itch gets a little more present." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Corey also said that he hopes to be part of Rollins' and Reigns' wrestling journeys as an announcer instead of being involved physically.

"I just look at it as if I’m taking a different role in their journey. I’m going to live on vocally through so many of these moments and video packages, and when it comes down to JR and Stone Cold being synonymous, there will hopefully be a time where it’s me and Rollins, me and Reigns, and can kind of be the voice of that generation, which is satisfying in a very different way." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Both Rollins and Reigns debuted on WWE's main roster in 2012 as part of the fearsome group known as The Shield. Since then, both superstars have gone on to become two of the biggest stars of the current generation.

Seth Rollins attacked Cody Rhodes on RAW

After coming out of WrestleMania Backlash with a second consecutive loss to Cody Rhodes, Rollins hinted that their rivalry is far from over.

This past Monday on RAW, Cody looked to win his first championship since returning to the company as he took on Theory for the United States Championship.

However, as Rhodes was closing in on the win, Seth would blindside Cody, leading to the match ending in DQ and Theory retaining his title.

Rhodes and Seth Rollins' rivalry has started to become more and more personal as the weeks have gone on. It will be interesting to see which of these stars comes out on top in their next potential matchup.

What are your thoughts on a second rematch between The Visionary and Cody? Sound off in the comments below.

