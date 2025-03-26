Corey Graves' brother confirms 'official retirement'

Corey Graves' brother just confirmed some major news regarding one of his moves. He has been wrestling on the independent circuit for the past few years.

Sam Adonis has been a prominent name on the independent circuit. Like Corey Graves, he was once signed to WWE's developmental program and competed at Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011. However, his time there wasn't long, as he left the promotion. Adonis then went on to wrestle in Europe, Mexico, and Japan.

Sam Adonis has been known for his athletic in-ring prowess and high-flying skills. He performs a lot of fan-favorite moves. However, he has decided to retire one of them. Sam Adonis teamed with Jeff Jarrett at AAA Rey de Reyes 2025 against Nueva Generation Dinamita, Laredo Kid, and Pagano. During the match, Adonis performed a tightrope moonsault. It looks like this is the last time fans will ever see him perform the move.

Tonight, Sam Adonis took to X to announce that he was retiring the tightrope moonsault.

"This is what I was going for Saturday at #ReyDeReyes That being said, my Tight Rope Moonsault is officially RETIRED!!!😉🙏," he wrote.

Vic Joseph commented on the recent Corey Graves controversy

After working on the main roster for the past few years, Corey Graves was moved to NXT earlier this year. This didn't please him, and he voiced his displeasure online. He also took some shots at Pat McAfee.

Speaking on the Getting Over podcast, Vic Joseph commented on the situation, stating that Corey has realized that he can take a deep breath now since there are two other commentators on the black and silver brand.

"I think the difficulty for Corey, and I think this is where you start to see that seamless transition, now he doesn’t have to do as much. Now he can take a deep breath. Now he can take a step back, and understand that it is three of us, three unique individuals, three distinct personalities for one goal for one show. It’s been getting better each and every week. And it’s only going to get better. All three of us are just stoked to be in New York on Tuesday at the Theater at Madison Square Garden," Joseph said.

It will be interesting to see how long Corey Graves will spend in NXT.

