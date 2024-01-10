Corey Graves, Bully Ray, and many other stars react to Tony Khan's massive shot at Jinder Mahal

Tony Khan's jibe at Jinder Mahal has garnered reactions from a bunch of WWE and AEW personalities, including Corey Graves.

It all started when USA Network's official Twitter handle sarcastically asked the Cagematch rating of Seth Rollins vs Jinder Mahal for their NXT Championship match. The bout happened way back in 2012 when Rollins was yet to become a top WWE Superstar.

Tony Khan didn't seem thrilled with USA Network's tweet and ended up targeting former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Khan pointed out that The Modern Day Maharaja hasn't won a singles match in a year. It didn't take long before Khan's tweet received reactions from notable wrestling personalities.

Check out some of those reactions below:

WWE legend Booker T's thoughts on Tony Khan's shots at WWE

In late 2023, NXT and Dynamite went head-to-head on one occasion, and WWE emerged victorious when all was said and done. Khan took to Twitter soon after and took a shot at WWE legends The Undertaker and John Cena. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took exception to the tweet and responded to Khan on his Hall of Fame podcast:

“One guy I try not to dig at is Tony Khan because he’s a guy trying to run a business. But at the same time, I gotta take a dig at this last comment that he made about the NXT rating. He said that it was the first time that John Cena and the Undertaker appeared in front of less than a million people for #WWE and the thing is, he’s got Edge and Christian and all of those guys… So it’s like, when you say stuff like that, you might want to think about it before you say stuff like that. Because Edge was in the main event. Edge was in the main event of that show and they pulled 609 (thousand viewers). The thing is, I’m sure, I’m sure Tony Khan thought that that was going to be a bigger number. I can’t be positive on this but I can imagine that Tony Khan would have thought that AEW Dynamite would have gotten a bigger number.” [H/T PWMania]

Khan's tweet aimed at Jinder Mahal has taken the pro wrestling world by storm. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Mahal's championship outing against Seth Rollins on next week's RAW. It remains to be seen if Mahal manages to defeat Rollins and becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion.

What was your immediate reaction to Khan's tweet targeting Mahal? Let us know in the comments section below.