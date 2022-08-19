Corey Graves discloses an exciting change on RAW after Triple H took over

Corey Graves is as excited about the new era of RAW under Triple H as fans are. The commentator has revealed an exciting change that he has witnessed in the red brand.

Graves has been an essential part of Monday Night RAW for years now. While he has briefly served as a commentator on SmackDown, most of his main roster tenure since the summer of 2016 has been on the red brand. Hence, he is often in tune with what is happening backstage and on-screen.

On the latest episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves admitted that RAW had "a holding pattern," but things have changed drastically under the creative direction of Triple H:

"Three hours, man, that's a long time. And a lot of weeks would go by where we would feel like we were in a holding pattern, for a lack of a better term. This [current show] feels very much like 'Hey, the machine is in motion, try to keep up,'" the RAW commentator claimed. (12:40-13:00)

He noted that the uncertainty, surprises, and changes made it exciting. However, he revealed that he isn't even checking his phone anymore, disclosing a major change that he expects will translate well on-screen:

"There are all sorts of uncertainty. There are surprises galore, new faces seemingly showing up week after week. I think everything about the pace, the feel, the vibe, everything is different. Refreshing, I agree with. I think that's a great word. It just feels...faster. Everything from Monday Night RAW from my perspective, I'm no longer looking at my phone and thinking 'oh my god, we're only halfway there,'" Graves said.

He continued:

"I look at my phone and go, 'oh my god, it's main event time', 'The US Title match is over', 'Holy cow, this is right around the corner', you know? It makes it feel faster to me in that role which I imagine to fans, makes it easier to digest and watch." (13:10-14:03)

Check out this clip discussing the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the same podcast episode:

WWE has been garnering a lot of praise under the new creative regime of Triple H

It's interesting to see the direction that WWE is going in under Triple H's new creative regime. With returning superstars, engaging segments, and intense matches, the wrestling community has been impressed with the shows.

There is likely more freedom with Triple H controlling the creative. Still, given the billion-dollar business that it is, several factors must be taken into account before decisions are made.

Donavan Terbay @DonavanTerbay @TripleH #WWERaw New Raw intro! Just like the old times and the pyro oh so sweetttttt New Raw intro! Just like the old times and the pyro oh so sweetttttt ❤️ @TripleH #WWERaw https://t.co/h0DviLBc37

This is likely where co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon will step in to help Triple H. Previously, there has been a reputation for stringent creative direction under Vince McMahon, all of which has seemingly changed.

What we are seeing now from Triple H is likely the foundation for what will hopefully begin another glorious era for WWE and professional wrestling.

Do you agree with Corey Graves on the changes in weekly programming? Sound off in the comments below.

If you're using the quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy