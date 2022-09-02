WWE personality points out a major flaw in Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah's win in the Women's Tag Team Championship final

WWE announcer Corey Graves feels the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament final came to an abrupt end on RAW with a controversy surrounding the result of the match.

In the closing moments of RAW, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez pulled a massive upset as they defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament final. It was shocking since the WWE Universe expected a convincing win for Bayley's new faction.

On this week's After the Bell podcast, Graves explained that Aliyah pinned Dakota to win, but SKY was the legal competitor at the time.

He detailed that the match should have been restarted since the right woman was not pinned.

"I was just as confused as anybody in the arena or watching at home when Aliyah scored that final pinfall. What got me was when the camera cut to Dakota Kai who appeared to be saying, 'I wasn't legal.' She was adamant, Dakota was that she was not legal, in which case, the match should continue. The match should not end, the illegal competitor was pinned. That does not end the match in normal circumstances," said Graves. (From 3:18 - 3:45)

Graves did not want to spoil Raquel and Aliyah's big win in WWE

During the discussion, Corey further mentioned that he saw the incident but did not call it out because he was not sure amidst all the chaos.

The RAW announcer also clarified that he did not want to rain on Raquel and Aliyah's parade.

"It was pure chaos. It's easy to believe that something got lost in the schuffle. Dakota said she wasn't legal. I almost called it out on RAW. I started to say it and then I went, 'You know what, I'm not sure. I'm not 100 percent certain what I saw was accurate.' So I'd rather not say anything and I don't want to spoil the moment for Raquel and Aliyah who just had the biggest victory of their careers," added Graves. (From 3:57 - 4:25)

With the controversy coming to light, it will be interesting to see if Kai and SKY get a rematch for the tag titles in the coming weeks.

Do you think Bayley and her faction could soon capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

