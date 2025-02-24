Corey Graves fuels comeback speculation following his wife’s WWE departure

The WWE Universe has debated the status and future of Corey Graves for a few months now. The wrestler-turned-commentator went viral last month after being sent back to NXT, but things were seemingly sorted, and Graves went back to work. Now, the veteran has just dropped what could be a big teaser for his WWE comeback.

The Savior of Misbehavior was forced to retire from in-ring action in 2014 due to multiple concussions from his career. The former Zero-One United States Heavyweight Champion was hired by Triple H as a full-time commentator that year, and while his comeback has been rumored, he hasn't wrestled since April 5, 2014. Graves began dating Carmella in 2019. They wed in April 2022 and welcomed a son in November 2023. Carmella has been on hiatus since March 2023, but word came down this week that her 12-year run is done as her contract expired.

Graves being on his own in WWE now that Carmella is gone has fueled rumors and speculation on his future. The Pittsburgh native told TMZ in 2022 that he was medically cleared to compete, and while nothing came of it, speculation is that Tony Khan could give Graves a shot in AEW's ring. Amid the speculation, Graves took to Instagram to reveal a new photoshoot with a sinister theme.

"a villain origin story," Corey Graves wrote with the photos below.

Graves' last match was a No Contest finish with Troy McClain at WrestleMania Axxess on April 5, 2014. His last televised match aired on NXT in March 2014, where Graves and The Ascension were beaten by Sami Zayn and The Usos.

Carmella's work outside of WWE

Carmella is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment after 12 years. However, the Long Island native is running her own brand: Snatch For Her. The digital brand deals in discussions surrounding fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, and motherhood.

Carmella and her family have appeared in the background of Snatch posts, including her husband, Corey Graves. Carmella is also expanding her own status as an influencer, as seen below.

"makeup ➝ hair ➝ outfit is the only acceptable order of getting ready..#grwm #outfitinspo #lifestyle," Carmella wrote with the video below.

Carmella is receiving immense support from her former colleagues in WWE. Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, The Bella Twins, and others have offered public support in recent months.

