Corey Graves Gives Himself a New Name on WWE RAW; Tells Michael Cole What It Is

Corey Graves has given himself a new name on WWE RAW. He even asked Michael Cole to refer to him by this new moniker.Two weeks ago on RAW, Penta went up against Grayson Waller and won. Following the match, The New Day confronted the luchador in the ring. As a result, the former AEW star attacked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He even threw Woods' hat at them, destroying it. Last week on the red brand, Xavier Woods demanded to be reimbursed for the hat, which he claimed cost $12,000. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce booked him to face Penta this week.During Penta and Xavier Woods' match on WWE RAW, Corey Graves showed support for New Day, who have been grieving since they lost the World Tag Team Titles to Judgment Day. Corey even asked Michael Cole to call him Corey Grieves as an act of solidarity when New Day is around.Xavier Woods Said He Was Going to Beat the Money Out of Penta on WWE RAWXavier Woods has been disturbed ever since Penta destroyed his hat. After claiming that he was owed $12,000 on WWE RAW last week, he was still not satisfied and voiced his opinion.Ahead of RAW, Woods took to social media to say that he was going to &quot;beat the bricks off of Penta,&quot; which will force the former AEW star to reimburse him. He also said he would be adding $1,000 per day until RAW, meaning that Penta now owes him $18,000.&quot;That interaction tells me that once I beat the bricks off of Penta and pin him in the middle of that ring, one, two, three, he will then be forced to reimburse me......And by the way, as of yesterday, every single 24-hour period that passes, you owe me an extra thousand dollars. Meaning that by Monday night, you will be owing me $18,000, and I only know one thing for sure, Penta. Come this Monday night, one thing will ring true, and it's that Penta better have my money.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Xavier Woods can successfully get Penta to reimburse him.