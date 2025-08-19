  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Corey Graves
  • Corey Graves Gives Himself a New Name on WWE RAW; Tells Michael Cole What It Is

Corey Graves Gives Himself a New Name on WWE RAW; Tells Michael Cole What It Is

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 19, 2025 01:16 GMT
Corey Graves
Corey Graves is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

Corey Graves has given himself a new name on WWE RAW. He even asked Michael Cole to refer to him by this new moniker.

Ad

Two weeks ago on RAW, Penta went up against Grayson Waller and won. Following the match, The New Day confronted the luchador in the ring. As a result, the former AEW star attacked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He even threw Woods' hat at them, destroying it. Last week on the red brand, Xavier Woods demanded to be reimbursed for the hat, which he claimed cost $12,000. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce booked him to face Penta this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During Penta and Xavier Woods' match on WWE RAW, Corey Graves showed support for New Day, who have been grieving since they lost the World Tag Team Titles to Judgment Day. Corey even asked Michael Cole to call him Corey Grieves as an act of solidarity when New Day is around.

Ad

Xavier Woods Said He Was Going to Beat the Money Out of Penta on WWE RAW

Xavier Woods has been disturbed ever since Penta destroyed his hat. After claiming that he was owed $12,000 on WWE RAW last week, he was still not satisfied and voiced his opinion.

Ahead of RAW, Woods took to social media to say that he was going to "beat the bricks off of Penta," which will force the former AEW star to reimburse him. He also said he would be adding $1,000 per day until RAW, meaning that Penta now owes him $18,000.

Ad
"That interaction tells me that once I beat the bricks off of Penta and pin him in the middle of that ring, one, two, three, he will then be forced to reimburse me......And by the way, as of yesterday, every single 24-hour period that passes, you owe me an extra thousand dollars. Meaning that by Monday night, you will be owing me $18,000, and I only know one thing for sure, Penta. Come this Monday night, one thing will ring true, and it's that Penta better have my money."

It will be interesting to see if Xavier Woods can successfully get Penta to reimburse him.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications