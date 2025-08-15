  • home icon
  • Xavier Woods Claims Former AEW Champion Owes Him $18,000

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 15, 2025 01:23 GMT
Xavier Woods
Xavier Woods is a former Tag Team Champion (source: Woods' X account)

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has been mourning these past few weeks. Despite this, he has claimed that a former AEW champion owes him $18,000.

On the August 4 episode of RAW, Penta faced Grayson Waller in a singles match with The New Day on commentary. After Penta defeated Waller, The New Day entered the ring to check on Waller. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston tried to mock Penta, but it didn't go well for them as the former AEW World Tag Team Champion attacked both.

Penta then grabbed Woods' hat and threw it at them. As a result, this past week on RAW, Woods demanded reimbursement for his hat and claimed that the former AEW star owes them $12,000. Instead, Adam Pearce booked Woods to face Penta next week on the Monday Night Show.

"Alright. Here's the story. Two weeks ago, on Monday Night Raw live on Netflix, Kofi and I were illegally assaulted by Penta. Penta then went on to cause irreparable damage to my favorite grieving hat that cost me over $12,000. The following week, we approached Adam Pearce and demanded that Penta reimburse me every single cent of what he owes me. And Adam Pearce responded by giving me a singles match against Penta this coming Monday on RAW."
He also added that the 40-year-old will be required to reimburse him after he beats him on RAW. He also said that an extra $1,000 will be added each day until RAW, meaning Penta will owe him $18,000 by the time they face off.

"That interaction tells me that once I beat the bricks off of Penta and pin him in the middle of that ring, one, two, three, he will then be forced to reimburse me......And by the way, as of yesterday, every single 24 hour period that passes, you owe me an extra thousand dollars. Meaning that by Monday night, you will be owing me $18,000, and I only know one thing for sure, Penta. Come this Monday day night, one thing will ring true, and it's that Penta better have my money."
Xavier Woods files an official complaint with WWE

Woods has been determined to get reimbursed for his hat that was destroyed two weeks ago. He even went a step further to ensure that the former AEW star reimburses him for the hat.

Now, the former Tag Team Champion has filed a formal complaint with WWE, demanding that Penta reimburse him for the damage caused. He also wants to be compensated for emotional distress in addition to being provided with a new hat. He is also seeking additional fines for the assault on him.

Although Xavier Woods is determined to be reimbursed, it's highly unlikely that he will receive a cent for his damaged hat.

