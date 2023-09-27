Corey Graves hilariously mocks 35-year-old WWE star; return after 9 years potentially teased

Corey Graves joked about a current WWE Superstar's attire during a recent match, teasing a potential return to the ring.

Tonight on NXT, Joe Coffey was set to take on Butch in the finals of the Heritage Cup Tournament. The latter put on a great match but fell short after the SmackDown star hit the Bitter End for the win. However, it was Coffey's attire that caught Corey Graves' attention.

The WWE commentator took to social media to make fun of Joe Coffey's attire for his match against Butch.

"Joe Coffey’s gear makes me think of Brobee."

Corey Graves is cleared for in-ring return

Corey Graves was an active competitor on NXT until an injury derailed his career and pushed him toward the commentary booth, where Graves has excelled in.

However, during an interview with The Athletic last year, he revealed he has been cleared to compete in the ring in case he is ever needed.

"I felt like I had sort of plateaued, and I needed a different challenge," said Graves. "And so I went … down to Tampa to the same doctors that shut me down initially, went through the whole workup again, took that information, gave it to WWE… They actually sent me down to the UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center). I did WWE's' testing protocol, and they said, 'You're' medically clear; you don't' have any sort of issues that give us pause or worry.' It's' nice for me to know that I can contribute in a different manner if need be," he concluded.

Although Corey was cleared for in-ring competition a long time ago, he has yet to be used in any physical segments on WWE television.

