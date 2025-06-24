Corey Graves impressed wrestling veteran in shock WWE commentary pairing (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about working with WWE announcer Corey Graves. The two were part of the commentary team for Worlds Collide.

WWE recently acquired a controlling stake in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The groundbreaking deal led to the two promotions collaborating to bring a unique mix of sports entertainment and lucha libre to wrestling fans the world over. This led to WWE promoting the first collaboration between the two companies, Worlds Collide, earlier this month.

During a recent interview with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Konnan said that he enjoyed doing commentary with Corey Graves. He added that Corey was very professional during the show and had researched the stars and the program before coming in for the gig. The wrestling veteran recalled that Corey helped him while on commentary because he was doing it after a long time.

"He came pretty prepared. His brother wrestled in AAA. He did his due diligence. He came pretty prepared. So, I helped him with a couple of things. Not as much as you would think. He's a very professional guy, and I'm glad I had him as a partner. He made it easy for me because I hadn't done commentating in over ten years." [From 2:49 onwards]

Both companies stand to gain from this unique partnership. While WWE stars can explore a new style and improve their in-ring skills, AAA gets a huge platform to showcase its stars and product.

