Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel earlier this year. The fans seem to see him in a different light and love his character despite him being a heel on WWE television.

The Tribal Chief, as he is called now, has shown a sinister side of himself, aligning with Paul Heyman and his cousin Jey Uso. WWE commentator Corey Graves was a guest on Busted Open Radio where he spoke about Roman Reigns and how a lot of what he says and does is similar to how he is in real life.

Corey Graves opens up about the similarities between Roman Reigns' real life and heel character

Graves said that the character that Roman Reigns is portraying on screen is not a new character and that he has been this way for years. He also opened up about how Reigns believes that he is the one that is keeping SmackDown interesting and putting on the best show for the WWE Universe:

“This is kind of interesting to a lot of guys that know Roman. Because this isn’t a ‘new’ character. This IS Roman Reigns. This is the guy that we’ve all known and loved…or despised, for years. Roman believes this stuff that he says. Roman knows that he is the guy keeping SmackDown ahead of the pack right now. I genuinely enjoy the hell out of it, because I have the utmost respect for the entire Anoa’i family. To see that kind of play out on screen and for the whole world to get to know that legacy is legitimate? [It’s great] knowing it’s not some storyline that was drawn up in a writers room.” (H/T SeScoops)

Roman Reigns is the current Universal Champion, having won the title from The Fiend at Payback, just a week after returning to the company at SummerSlam. He has since added Jey Uso to his faction and is building a Samoan dynasty on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see whom Reigns feuds with next, with reports suggesting that former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan could be The Tribal Chief's next opponent.