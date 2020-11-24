Roman Reigns' big Royal Rumble opponent reportedly revealed 

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series and stayed true to his word of being the top world champion in the WWE.

The Tribal Chief won the match with Jey Uso's help, but the finish didn't take away from the quality of the contest. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns put on the best match of the night at Survivor Series, and now the focus shifts to the TLC PPV.

As we had reported earlier, WWE has already planned a big TLC main event for Drew McIntyre, and while it doesn't stay in line with what happened on the RAW after Survivor Series, there could be a few swerves planned for next week's RAW.

It was also revealed in the Wrestling Observer's Daily Update by Dave Meltzer that the match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan is scheduled to occur at some point, and it could happen at TLC.

However, WWE is leaning towards a later date for the PPV, which hints at the match being saved up for the Royal Rumble PPV, as highlighted by WrestlingNews.co.

Here's what Meltzer noted in the daily update:

Right now regarding Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal title, that match is scheduled to take place at some point, it could be TLC, but it's leaning toward a later date.

What's next for Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

Daniel Bryan picked up a win over Jey Uso on last week's SmackDown with a small package. However, the former WWE Champion didn't seem too happy with the small package win, and he even alluded to a possible showdown with Roman Reigns during the last Talking Smack.

Daniel Bryan would be out looking for a decisive win over Jey Uso, and there are chances that the WWE books them in a match at the TLC PPV. WWE can book a TLC match between Bryan and Jey Uso, which would delay the eventual title contest against Roman Reigns.

The next episode of SmackDown could give us a clear idea of what to expect from the TLC PPV, which is scheduled to take place on December 20th.

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns is a match that could end up being one of the marquee matches of the Royal Rumble card.