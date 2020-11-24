Drew McIntyre's TLC opponent for the WWE title revealed (Spoiler) 

As expected, WWE booked a few significant angles to determine the next challenger for Drew McIntyre on the RAW after Survivor Series.

The show opened up with the winning RAW Survivor Series team in the ring with Adam Pearce, and every competitor made a strong case for himself to be handed a WWE title shot. The segment was a trainwreck, and it all ended with Braun Strown decking Pearce with a headbutt. Strowman was barred from the building following the attack.

Pearce would later announce three singles matches for RAW, and the winners of the matches would face each other in a Triple Threat #1 contenders match on next week's RAW.

The winner of the Triple Threat match would take on Drew McIntyre at TLC.

Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and AJ Styles won the matches to book their spots in the Triple Threat match, and the belief would be to see one of the three men in a WWE title match at TLC. WWE, however, could have a big swerve planned for next week's RAW.

And like that, @AJStylesOrg has punched his ticket for next week's Triple Threat Match on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wLFxAtVwfq — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2020

Spoiler for the WWE TLC main event featuring Drew McIntyre

In the Wrestling Observer's Daily Update, Dave Meltzer reported that the planned main event for TLC is to have Drew McIntyre defend the WWE Championship against Braun Strowman.

Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE title is right now the scheduled main event for TLC on 12/20.

The Monster Among Men could very well force his way into the Triple Threat match on next week's RAW, making it a four-way contest. The former Universal Champion used his brute strength on Adam Pearce on RAW, and there is a chance that he could threaten the WWE authority figure again on the next episode.

Drew McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series in what ended up being the match of the night. The Scottish Warrior was absent on the RAW after Survivor Series, but WWE continued to build towards the TLC PPV.

Tables, Ladders, and Chairs will take place on December 20th at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. While there are no updates on the possible stipulation for the WWE title match, the Championship showdown could have a traditional TLC stipulation, which has been the case for several years.

As things stand, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, and Keith Lee are in contention to face Drew McIntyre, but the fans should expect an angle to be booked to get Braun Strowman into the picture.