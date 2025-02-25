Corey Graves, Lita, Torrie Wilson, and others react after Carmella sends a message after leaving WWE

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 08:08 GMT
The stars have reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Carmella is no longer with WWE, with her contract reportedly having expired, and she was moved to the alumni section of the website. Now, the star has sent a personal message after leaving WWE.

The former women's champion has been active recently after an apparent absence from social media. She earlier addressed her WWE departure on a story and talked about what's waiting for her. However, she also sent a personal message to her husband, Corey Graves, wishing him and showing him a lot of love as well on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to my best friend. my baby daddy. my rock. the best husband i could ever imagine. love you to the moon and back, baby. life with you is so much fun and I can’t wait to see what this next year brings you. 🖤"
Quite a few WWE stars showed their love for her and Graves. Corey Graves reacted himself, showing appreciation for his wife's comments about himself. But he was not alone, others like Lita and Natalya went on to react and show love, while also wishing the commentator a happy birthday. Others like Torrie Wilson also reacted to the post, showing their love for the couple.

Several WWE stars showed their love in the post (Credit: WWE.com)

Carmella is set to be on a podcast soon. Fans will get more answers about her leaving the company.

