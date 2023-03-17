Corey Graves names 37-year-old star as the most "complete superstar" in WWE 

WWE announcer Corey Graves feels Jey Uso has done tremendous work as part of The Bloodline over the last couple of years.

Jey and his brother Jimmy joined the faction after acknowledging Roman Reigns as the Head of the Table. Since then, the two brothers have managed to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Even with the recent chaos within The Bloodline, Jey has been the center of attention, with fans speculating where his loyalties lie.

On a recent episode of his After the Bell podcast, Graves detailed that Jey Uso was the man holding The Bloodline story together. He recalled how Jey's feud with Roman back in 2020 first started The Tribal Chief's ascent to the top of WWE. Corey further added that the 37-year-old star's facial expressions and promos captivated him like no other star on the WWE roster.

"For my money, Jey Uso may be the best, most complete superstar right now," Corey stated. "I'm not saying put him in the Hall of Fame. I'm not saying he's the greatest of all time. I'm just saying, for my money right now, as a guy who watches way too much of this stuff, there are very few people who have ever captivated me as deeply as Jey Uso had. And let's be honest, Jey has been the lynchpin in the entire Bloodline story. From the beginning, it was Jey who opposed Roman, that led to the development of the Bloodline and the evolution of this story. Jey has played his role to perfection." [From 18:11 - 19:00]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Jey Uso is a complex character. He didn't want to turn on Sami Zayn, but he had to sacrifice himself to protect Jimmy Uso.



He's still aware of what Roman Reigns has been doing to him. Jey didn't do this for him. I think he's playing Roman. Jey Uso is a complex character. He didn't want to turn on Sami Zayn, but he had to sacrifice himself to protect Jimmy Uso.He's still aware of what Roman Reigns has been doing to him. Jey didn't do this for him. I think he's playing Roman. https://t.co/O1k7NtJ7e5

The Bloodline demolished Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, Kevin Owens was booked in a brutal Street Fight with Solo Sikoa.

However, before the match could reach its conclusion, the Usos ambushed KO. The duo landed several Superkicks on The Prizefighter and paved the way for Solo to pick up the pieces and hit a Samoan Spike for the win.

With the attack on Owens this week and the attack on Sami last week, Jey Uso has firmly placed himself in The Bloodline's camp.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra #SmackDown Paul Heyman hugs Jey Uso after he rejoins the Bloodline but Jey's face tho Paul Heyman hugs Jey Uso after he rejoins the Bloodline but Jey's face tho 😬 #SmackDown https://t.co/qZMff2Fpkk

Do you think Owens and Zayn will unite to take down The Usos? Sound off in the comments section below.

