Corey Graves names dangerous superstar who could 'hunt down' the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently predicted that Brock Lesnar could be possibly gunning for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This past week on RAW, Lesnar made a sudden appearance and attacked Cody Rhodes. The Beast neutralized him with successive F5s at ringside and on the announcer's desk. He then challenged Cody to a rematch at Night of Champions.

This week on the After the Bell podcast, Graves pointed out a small moment amidst the chaos where Lesnar took a quick glance at the new title. Corey said that Brock was not part of the tournament but that would not stop him from targeting whoever wins the belt at WWE Night of Champions.

"As Brock walked away from the crime scene he left at ringside, there was a moment where the Beast glanced over the stage at the new World Heavyweight Championship. Now, Lesnar is not involved in the tournament... But if I'm Rollins or whoever Seth's opponent will be, I'm nervous. I at least have an inkling that whoever walks out of Night of Champions as the new World Heavyweight Champion, you're gonna have a big, nasty, angry Beast hunting you down." [From 16:18 - 17:00]

Corey Graves has never been more terrified of Brock Lesnar in WWE

During the same conversation, Corey Graves mentioned how Brock Lesnar has morphed into an even more frightening version of himself after the loss to Cody at Backlash.

Graves detailed how Lesnar was cold and terrifying during his promo on RAW and the scars and bruises on his face made the visual even more disturbing.

"Lesnar with the black eye and staples in his forehead, and just that weird tone he spoke to Cody with. He wasn't shouting and screaming like a man of his size. It was cold-blooded, it was chilling. I was terrified of Brock Lesnar... There was something different about Brock and it was scarier than ever. I hate using this as a comparison, but something about Brock stands out above and beyond all the rest."

Now that Cody has accepted Lesnar's challenge, it will be interesting to see how the rematch goes down at WWE Night of Champions.

