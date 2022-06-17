Corey Graves names WWE star who legitimately enjoys beating people up

Corey Graves recently explained how Gunther’s WWE character is similar to the real-life person behind the menacing superstar.

The Austrian powerhouse, real name Walter Hahn, is one of the most imposing big men in WWE right now. He won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on SmackDown last week to capture his first title on the main roster.

Speaking on his “After The Bell” podcast, Graves discussed the 34-year-old’s intelligence and how he genuinely enjoys beating people up.

“There are zero holes in Gunther’s game,” Graves said. “He was on this podcast probably a year or so ago at this point, and he is as cold-blooded and as stoic as he appears on-screen all the time. Highly intelligent, and it makes it almost more menacing and disturbing to hear how intelligent he is and know how much pleasure he derives from beating the living hell out of people.”

The new Intercontinental Champion performed as WALTER before changing his name to Gunther in January. His Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser, previously known as Marcel Barthel, serves as the SmackDown star’s mouthpiece.

Gunther has dominated since joining WWE SmackDown

In April, Gunther instantly made an impression on SmackDown by defeating enhancement talents Joe Alonzo and Teddy Goodz in short singles matches. Last month, he picked up two wins over Drew Gulak before joining forces with Ludwig Kaiser to defeat Gulak and Ricochet.

After five resounding victories, the former NXT UK star continued his run of dominance against Ricochet last week. The finish to the match saw Gunther land a dropkick on Ricochet before following up with a powerbomb to score the win. In doing so, he brought an end to The One and Only’s 98-day reign as Intercontinental Champion.

