Corey Graves comments on the possibility of an in-ring return

RAW Commentator Corey Graves revealed his plans to return to the ring. He was cleared to compete a few months ago.

Though best known during his time as a commentator, Graves also had a brief yet memorable run as an active competitor. During his time in NXT, he faced Seth Rollins, whom he challenged for the championship. Before his early retirement in 2014 due to concussion issues, he also feuded with The Wyatt Family.

In an interview with The Illuminerdi, Corey Graves cleared the air of his possible return. The former NXT Superstar said that he has no plans regarding a comeback and that he wanted to learn the business side of wrestling.

"There are no plans. I mean, I'm not going to spoil anything. I don't have any sort of like immediate goals to accomplish. It was just something that I've wanted to do and I've accomplished so much in this role as a commentator, which is a role I never in a million years expected to have in the first place...I mean, behind the scenes trying to learn and learn the business side of the wrestling business." [H/T Fightful]

Corey Graves has taken on several responsibilities beyond commentary since his in-ring retirement, including being a pre-show panelist and hosting several WWE Network series.

Corey Graves on falling down at the peak of his career

Graves suffered a serious concussion just as he was gaining momentum as a title challenger. Prior to his injury, he was in a feud with Adrian Neville where he turned heel.

While speaking in the same interview, the 38-year-old spoke about his fall from grace. He also included how he wants to have more options or else he will get bored.

"I always want to have irons in different fires, just because otherwise I feel like when I get complacent, I get bored. I just keep thinking to myself, that is the one thing that I was right there. I was right at the peak. I fell down the mountain and now it's like, wait, I can get medically cleared...So, it may happen six months from now, it may happen next year, or it may not happen at all, but I'm just trying to get myself physically and mentally into the best shape possible for whatever the world may have waiting for me.”

Multiple superstars have returned to the ring despite life-threatening injuries. One of the most notable ones is Edge, who initially retired in 2011 after a neck injury. With Corey Graves' condition turning out for the better, it's better to never say never.

