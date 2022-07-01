Corey Graves picks two former Royal Rumble winners as the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank victors

Corey Graves believes Money in the Bank 2022 could be a memorable night for WWE couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Both superstars are due to compete in Money in the Bank ladder matches at Saturday’s premium live event in Las Vegas. The winners of the men’s and women’s matches will earn the right to challenge for a world title at a time of their choosing.

Speaking on his “After The Bell” podcast, Graves explained why Rollins is the leading contender to win the men’s match.

“You can’t bet against Seth Freakin’ Rollins,” Graves said. “He’s already responsible for the greatest cash-in in WWE history. It’s no secret what a fan I am of what Rollins is doing and how highly he’s functioning right now. Gotta go with Seth.”

Seven superstars will compete in each ladder match this year. The men’s contest is set to feature Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, and a to-be-confirmed participant.

Why Corey Graves thinks Becky Lynch will win at Money in the Bank

All seven superstars in the women’s match have already been announced: Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi.

One of the biggest stories leading up to the event has revolved around Lynch’s desperate attempts to reclaim the RAW Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair. Graves believes the next development in the storyline could see Big Time Becks retrieve the MITB briefcase this weekend.

“On the other side of the coin, how does Becky Lynch not win?” Graves added. “Becky Lynch has got to win. Lynch has unravelled since WrestleMania. She’s still doing amazing work on television, even in defeat, but is this do or die for Becky Lynch? Does Becky Lynch have the ability to make it back to the pinnacle of the women’s division, as she was for so long, if she doesn’t win the Money in the Bank ladder match?”

NXT commentator Vic Joseph co-hosts “After The Bell” alongside Graves. He chose Omos and Liv Morgan as the winners of the men’s and women’s ladder matches, respectively.

