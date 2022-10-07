"Bianca Belair seems to be wearing down slightly" – WWE announcer names superstar that should be the next RAW Women's Champion

WWE announcer Corey Graves feels Bayley will dethrone Bianca Belair this Saturday at Extreme Rules.

Saturday will mark the first time a Women's Championship in WWE will be defended in a ladder match. Longtime rivals Bayley and Bianca will go at it once again, this time with the fate of the RAW Women's Championship hanging in the balance.

On the latest episode of After the Bell, Graves mentioned that Bayley has been a top heel since her return and the time was right for her to claim the RAW Women's title. He pointed out that it would be the culmination for the entire Damage CTRL storyline if all three members are holding championship gold.

"Bayley who is red hot, Bianca Belair seems to be wearing down slightly in my opinion. I think this is the culmination of Damage CTRL. I think Bayley rightfully claims the Monday Night RAW Women's Championship." [From 13:13 - 13:26]

Bianca Belair is ready for Bayley at Extreme Rules

The last few weeks have been exhausting for Bianca Belair as she dealt with repeated attacks from Damage CTRL in the lead up to her title defense at Extreme Rules. The nefarious faction have taken every opportunity to humiliate and lay a beatdown on the champ.

However, the EST of WWE is not one to back down from a challenge and the same was evident in her recent social media post. She took to Twitter to sound off a message seemingly to her detractors that she is still not down and out and that there is no better champion than her.

Here's what the tweet read:

"You will never be me, do it like me, or do it better than me."

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

Do you think Bayley can climb the ladder and become the new RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

