"Every time you've seen it has it not been awesome?" - WWE personality defends booking of another Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently defended the company's decision to book Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar in another high-stakes championship match.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar returned to confront The Tribal Chief. Lesnar laid waste to The Bloodline, and soon after, WWE announced a Last Man Standing match between The Beast and Reigns.

The prospect of seeing both men go head-to-head once again is exciting. However, many fans are seeing this contest as repetition on the part of WWE, given how many times Reigns and Lesnar have faced off in the past.

Speaking on After The Bell, Corey Graves said that despite some complaints, Roman vs Brock is always a big-money match.

"Of course you've got people whining and complaining, 'Oh, we've already seen this.' You're right, you have seen it, and every time you've seen it has it not been awesome?...Does the arena or, in this coming case, a stadium not rise to its feet and watch two behemoths who have proven themselves to be worth every dime because they are box office draws?" [From 15:58 to 16:26]

The Head of The Table and The Beast are set to face off on July 30 at SummerSlam, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line yet again.

Multiple injuries reportedly led to Brock Lesnar returning to face Roman Reigns

With performers like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes recently picking up long-term injuries, WWE were reportedly struggling to find a challenger for The Head Of The Table.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that one of the reasons WWE decided to go for Lesnar vs Reigns again was due to injuries to Rhodes and Orton.

"Following injuries to Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, and blowing off Riddle on Smackdown, the WWE title picture looked empty again, which led to the return of Brock Lesnar." H/T Sportskeeda

While it is exciting to see Lesnar back in WWE, his return also highlights that the company has very few legitimate challengers to go after Roman Reigns' championship.

