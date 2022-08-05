"You are going to be loved once you're gone" - Corey Graves receives heartfelt praise from WWE co-worker

Vic Joseph believes WWE fans will treat Corey Graves in the same way as Michael Cole one day.

Cole has been part of WWE’s announce team for the last 25 years. Although he often used to receive criticism for his commentary, fans on social media have recently started to appreciate the veteran broadcaster’s work.

Speaking on “After The Bell,” NXT commentator Joseph praised Graves for his work at SummerSlam last weekend.

“You are going to be loved once you’re gone. When I see social media reaction about Corey Graves and you usually are fired up during the week... and people are going at you and they don’t understand why, I think of Michael Cole. Michael Cole has been calling WWE, wrestling, sports entertainment for 25 years, and up until recently you started to see a little bit more love for Michael Cole on social media.”

Graves commentates alongside Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith on Monday Night RAW, while Michael Cole calls the action with Pat McAfee on SmackDown. McAfee faced Baron Corbin in a high-profile match at SummerSlam, so Graves commentated on RAW and SmackDown matches at the event.

Vic Joseph compares Corey Graves to a WWE Hall of Famer

Bobby Heenan is widely regarded as one of the greatest color commentators and wrestling managers of all time. The 2004 WWE Hall of Fame inductee passed away in 2017 at the age of 72.

Despite Graves’ critics, Joseph added that the former NXT Tag Team Champion is in the same league as Heenan.

“The WWE Universe, the wrestling world, will not appreciate what Corey Graves did on commentary [until he leaves WWE]. And I believe one day it will be seen in the same light as Bobby Heenan. You are this generation’s Bobby Heenan, and I want to hand you your flowers. And that is not coming from Vic Joseph, that’s coming from Vic the person, not the WWE character.”

Graves became a commentator in 2014 after he was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to concussion issues. The 38-year-old has been cleared to wrestle again, but he has no plans to step back into the ring any time soon.

