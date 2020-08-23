Corey Graves to return to commentary for NXT TakeOver XXX

Former NXT commentator, and current Friday Night SmackDown color man Corey Graves will return to the WWE NXT broadcast booth tonight at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

NXT founder and head honcho Triple H made the announcement earlier today during an NXT TakeOver: XXX question and answer session with Kayla Braxton. Speaking about the news, Triple H stated that Graves would be a special guest on commentary during tonight's special TakeOver event:

"Corey Graves did commentary on the very first NXT Arrival, he was here doing commentary, he's going to be here tonight as a special guest doing commentary. He begged and pleaded to a part of it. He's going to be here all night — doing commentary tonight."

It’s been a while since I’ve been so excited about anything that I’m having trouble sleeping. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 22, 2020

It was not announced by The Game who else would be announcing for NXT TakeOver tonight. However, it is assumed that Corey Graves will be joining regular NXT commentators Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix in the broadcast booth.

This will make for interesting viewing after Corey Graves' comments about Mauro Ranallo prior to Survivor Series 2019 during the NXT TakeOver: War Games event. Corey Graves would later apologize for the comments, however Ranallo would miss the Survivor Series pay per view and several NXT television tapings.

NXT TakeOver XXX

Tonight, NXT TakeOver: XXX will emanate from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The event is a celebration of 30 NXT TakeOver events and could feature cameos of former NXT talents, such as Corey Graves.

The NXT Championship will be on the line in the main event of NXT TakeOver: XXX. Current NXT Champion Keith Lee defends the NXT Championship against the undefeated Karrion Kross.

Advertisement

In addition, the vacant NXT North American Championship is up for grabs in a 5-way Ladder Match. Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Damian Priest and The Velveteen Dream will all battle it out to crown the new NXT North American Champion.

Other matches on tonight's NXT TakeOver: XXX event include the NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defending the NXT Women's Championship against Dakota Kai. Also, former NFL punter Pat McAfee will make his in-ring WWE debut as he goes one-on-one with the longest reigning NXT Champion in the Black and Gold brand's history, Adam Cole.

Are you excited for Corey Graves to return to NXT commentary tonight at NXT TakeOver: XXX?