Corey Graves aims to normalize all aspects of relationships through new series 

WWE commentator and analyst Corey Graves aims to normalize all aspects of relationships through his upcoming YouTube series.

Corey Graves and Carmella, in collaboration with WWE, are set to air their upcoming reality show "Corey and Carmella." The show will premiere this Monday on WWE's YouTube channel.

In a conversation on the latest episode of the After The Bell podcast, the retired wrestler explained that the reality show will revolve around the lives of the couple. He went on to state that arguments in relationships are normal.

“Our goal through this whole process all the way back to the podcast once we got it rolling and figured out what it was going to look like, was to normalize all aspects of relationships,'' said Graves.'' ''Relationships are messy. Everyone had relationships no matter what the situation was. Nothing is like it is on TV or in the movies. Nobody’s life is perfect all the time. ''

Graves went on to talk about his experience in his relationship and having arguments with his partner:

''On our podcast, there have been probably 20 instances where we broke down into legitimate arguments and discussions for the world to see. I think a lot of people kind of go, ‘Oh, ok, they’re more like us’, otherwise it would be Corey Graves and the most beautiful woman in WWE talking about how wonderful we are, and that’s not the case,” continued Graves. (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

They're debuting a reality show next week called "Corey & Carmella" that's entirely set in Pittsburgh. The show premieres Monday on WWE's YouTube channel.

Corey Graves medically cleared to compete in WWE

Corey Graves has confirmed that he has now got the green light to compete in WWE again.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Graves said that he is not focused on returning to action immediately, though he has been medically cleared. He also said that he needed a heads up from the doctors for his own sanity.

“It crossed my mind. I went and spent some time with doctors middle of last year,'' stated Graves. ''I kinda got the itch. This is one of the first times I’m saying this publicly. I have been medically cleared to compete. It’s not an immediate goal of mine, it was just something I needed to know for my own sanity.''



