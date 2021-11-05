Corey Graves reveals why a botch at The Undertaker's retirement was his "worst moment" on commentary

Corey Graves recently talked about an error he made during The Undertaker's retirement, labeling it his "worst moment" in commentary.

Graves has been a commentator for seven years now. Although he's mostly been a staple of WWE RAW, he's had stints on SmackDown as well.

Corey Graves is arguably the most recognizable voice on WWE commentary of this generation, and it looks as though he'll enjoy several years on either RAW or SmackDown.

Graves has had his fair share of slip-ups as well. He recently spoke about it on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin.

Graves revealed his worst moment in commentary and said it was before The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. Michael Cole had stated a certain fact about The Undertaker, and Corey Graves was quick to "correct" him (H/T WrestlingInc)::

“Michael Cole and I were back at the kickoff desk doing the voiceover for whatever was happening in the ring, and they were talking about The Undertaker’s history, and I believe it was with Diesel when Kevin Nash came out. Michael Cole said ‘It was this WrestleMania...that this happened,’ and I corrected Cole because I was so sure that wasn’t the year that it happened. And I went oh no, we’re live, I said that and I realized I’m wrong, and Twitter let me know instantly that I was wrong," said Graves.

The Pittsburgh native admitted that he was caught up in the moment, and got carried away:

'It was in that particular instance, just because of the admiration and respect I have for The Undertaker, that I wanted everything to be perfect. That’s why I almost looked at Cole like 'Cole you idiot that wasn’t the year,' and then I realized it’s Michael Cole, he’s usually not wrong."

Corey Graves stated that he should have trusted Cole at the time, but his line was ultimately edited out, so it wasn't exactly the end of the world.

Corey Graves was under fire recently for comments he made on RAW

Corey Graves was recently subject to criticism in early October 2021. During an episode of RAW, Dana Brooke was facing Shayna Baszler, and Corey Graves went off.

He said that at some point, "you have to cut your losses" and questioned Dana Brooke's true potential after being on the WWE main roster for over 5 years. It was viewed by many as an attack on Dana Brooke's character, and she hit back hard at him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Graves recently admitted that he walks a fine line, and said that he spoke to Dana Brooke about the matter, saying that it wasn't anything personal.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam